Troy University names building for civil rights icon John Lewis

TROY, Ala. — Troy University is renaming a university building for the late Congressman John Lewis.

While Lewis became a longtime Georgia congressman, he was a native of Pike County, Alabama, and grew up not far from the university.

Lewis as a teen applied to the then-all-white university but did not get a reply.