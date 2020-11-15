x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

John Lewis

Troy University dedicates building named for John Lewis

The university board of trustees in August voted to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall in honor of the late Congressman.

TROY, Alabama — Troy University has dedicated a university building named for late Congressman John Lewis, who had tried unsuccessfully to attend the then-all white school in the 1950s. 

The Troy University Board of Trustees in August voted to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall - named for a former Alabama governor who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan - in honor of Lewis.

RELATED: Bishop and Graves lead charge to put John Lewis statue in US Capitol

While Lewis became a longtime Georgia congressman, he was a native of Pike County, Alabama, and grew up not far from the university. 

The civil rights icon died of cancer July 17 at the age of 80. 

Lewis as a teen applied to the then-all-white university but did not get a reply.

Related Articles