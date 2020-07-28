Rep. John Lewis to make final stop in Atlanta with events Wednesday and Thursday

The six-day journey will conclude Thursday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Over the past four days, people from near and far have celebrated the life of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

His final journey began in his hometown of Troy, Alabama on Saturday, along with his final crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday.

On Monday, he arrived in Washington D.C. for the last time. A place where he spent so many years fighting for the rights of Georgians.

He will lie in state through 10 p.m. Tuesday before making his way to his adopted home of Atlanta on Wednesday.

Lewis is expected to arrive at the Georgia State Capitol at around 2 p.m. where a special ceremony will take place in the Rotunda.

He will lie in state at the Capitol until 7 p.m. The public is welcome, however, attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

There will also be a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega service from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol.

On Thursday, his journey will conclude at his final resting place.

One last celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public.

An interment will take place at the South-View Cemetery.

