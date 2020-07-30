Here's the full rundown for John Lewis' funeral

This is how services on Thursday will proceed.

ATLANTA — John Lewis is to be memorialized with a service today at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church that will feature tributes from loved ones, family, religious leaders and presidents.

The longtime Congressman will be given the hero's sendoff befitting an icon of the Civil Rights Movement.

The services begin at 11 a.m., and last until about 12:30 p.m. An interment will later take place at the South-View Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

The basics

What: Congressman John Lewis' funeral

Congressman John Lewis' funeral Where: Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta

Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta When: Services begin at 11 a.m.

Services begin at 11 a.m. How to watch: 11Alive will have special coverage in advance starting at 10:50 a.m. ahead of the start of services. You can watch on TV on 11Alive, here on 11Alive.com or on our YouTube channel.

Here is the full rundown for how the services will proceed:

10:45 a.m.: Prelude with Trey Clegg

Prelude with Trey Clegg 10:55 a.m.: Processional of family members, including his son and siblings

Processional of family members, including his son and siblings 11:00 a.m.: Start of services, led with a call to celebration and welcome remarks by Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock

Start of services, led with a call to celebration and welcome remarks by Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock 11:02 a.m.: Reading of Psalm 23 by niece Hydreca Lewis Brewster and Corinthians 13 by niece Rosalynn King

Reading of Psalm 23 by niece Hydreca Lewis Brewster and Corinthians 13 by niece Rosalynn King 11:07 a.m.: Prayer by Rev. Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and CEO of The King Center

Prayer by Rev. Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and CEO of The King Center 11:12 a.m.: Jennifer Holliday will sing "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last"

Jennifer Holliday will sing "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last" 11:17 a.m.: Tybre Faw will read the poem "Invictus"

Tybre Faw will read the poem "Invictus" 11:21 a.m.: President George W. Bush will deliver a tribute

President George W. Bush will deliver a tribute 11:26 a.m.: President Bill Clinton will deliver a tribute

President Bill Clinton will deliver a tribute 11:31 a.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a tribute

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a tribute 11:36 a.m.: Activist and teacher of nonviolence James M. Lawson will deliver a tribute

Activist and teacher of nonviolence James M. Lawson will deliver a tribute 11:41 a.m.: Kathleen J. Bertrand will sing "If I can Help Somebody"

Kathleen J. Bertrand will sing "If I can Help Somebody" 11:45 a.m.: Xernona Clayton, founder of the Trumpet Foundation, will deliver a tribute

Xernona Clayton, founder of the Trumpet Foundation, will deliver a tribute 11:50 a.m.: Former Atlanta Mayer William Craig Campbell will deliver a tribute

Former Atlanta Mayer William Craig Campbell will deliver a tribute 11:53 a.m.: Congressman Lewis' deputy chief of staff, Jamila Thompson, will deliver a tribute

Congressman Lewis' deputy chief of staff, Jamila Thompson, will deliver a tribute 11:56 a.m.: Niece Sheila Lewis O'Brien will deliver a tribute

Niece Sheila Lewis O'Brien will deliver a tribute 12:00 p.m.: Jennifer Holliday will sing "Take My Hand, Precious Lord"

Jennifer Holliday will sing "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" 12:04 p.m.: President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy

President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy 12:24 p.m.: Bebe Winans and Marin Winans will sing "Good Trouble/Stand"

Bebe Winans and Marin Winans will sing "Good Trouble/Stand" 12:28 p.m.: Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock will deliver the benediction

Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock will deliver the benediction 12:30 p.m.: A recessional to the song "Happy" will conclude the services