Here's the full rundown for John Lewis' funeral

ATLANTA — John Lewis is to be memorialized with a service today at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church that will feature tributes from loved ones, family, religious leaders and presidents.
The longtime Congressman will be given the hero's sendoff befitting an icon of the Civil Rights Movement.
The services begin at 11 a.m., and last until about 12:30 p.m. An interment will later take place at the South-View Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
The basics
- What: Congressman John Lewis' funeral
- Where: Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta
- When: Services begin at 11 a.m.
- How to watch: 11Alive will have special coverage in advance starting at 10:50 a.m. ahead of the start of services. You can watch on TV on 11Alive, here on 11Alive.com or on our YouTube channel.
Here is the full rundown for how the services will proceed:
- 10:45 a.m.: Prelude with Trey Clegg
- 10:55 a.m.: Processional of family members, including his son and siblings
- 11:00 a.m.: Start of services, led with a call to celebration and welcome remarks by Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock
- 11:02 a.m.: Reading of Psalm 23 by niece Hydreca Lewis Brewster and Corinthians 13 by niece Rosalynn King
- 11:07 a.m.: Prayer by Rev. Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and CEO of The King Center
- 11:12 a.m.: Jennifer Holliday will sing "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last"
- 11:17 a.m.: Tybre Faw will read the poem "Invictus"
- 11:21 a.m.: President George W. Bush will deliver a tribute
- 11:26 a.m.: President Bill Clinton will deliver a tribute
- 11:31 a.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a tribute
- 11:36 a.m.: Activist and teacher of nonviolence James M. Lawson will deliver a tribute
- 11:41 a.m.: Kathleen J. Bertrand will sing "If I can Help Somebody"
- 11:45 a.m.: Xernona Clayton, founder of the Trumpet Foundation, will deliver a tribute
- 11:50 a.m.: Former Atlanta Mayer William Craig Campbell will deliver a tribute
- 11:53 a.m.: Congressman Lewis' deputy chief of staff, Jamila Thompson, will deliver a tribute
- 11:56 a.m.: Niece Sheila Lewis O'Brien will deliver a tribute
- 12:00 p.m.: Jennifer Holliday will sing "Take My Hand, Precious Lord"
- 12:04 p.m.: President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy
- 12:24 p.m.: Bebe Winans and Marin Winans will sing "Good Trouble/Stand"
- 12:28 p.m.: Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock will deliver the benediction
- 12:30 p.m.: A recessional to the song "Happy" will conclude the services
