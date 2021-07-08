'Good Trouble' vigils, other remembrances in Atlanta today to mark one year since John Lewis' death

ATLANTA — Today marks one year since the death of celebrated congressman and Civil Rights hero John Lewis at the age of 80.
His death a year ago brought added urgency to the mushrooming national movement to end racial injustice, and one year on his legacy looms as large as ever.
A number of vigils and remembrances are scheduled for Saturday, both in Atlanta and elsewhere in the country, to mark the moment and recall Lewis' impact.
Most prominent among those are a series of "Good Trouble" candlelight vigils. They're being organized by Democratic groups to promote the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a push for federal legislation that would counteract Republican-led state laws, such as Georgia's, that have moved to place new regulations on voting since former President Donald Trump's election loss.
Some of the vigils planned for Saturday include:
Prior to the Atlanta vigil, there will also be a happy hour for volunteers from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Zari Lounge at 25 Bennett St. NW.
Elsewhere in Atlanta, a memorial ride is being organized by the Metro Atlanta Cycling Club. That will leave from 502 Pryor St. at 9 a.m.
And in San Diego, Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a ceremony to christen the USNS John Lewis naval ship.