Live: John Lewis returns to Washington DC one last time

A motorcade will carry Congressman Lewis through the streets of Washington to the Capitol Building Monday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — John Lewis became a member of the US House in 1987, representing Georgia's 5th Congressional District, following a runoff election against popular State Representative Julian Bond.

Lewis represented the district, which primarily much of the city of Atlanta, mostly unopposed in the intervening years.

Congressman Lewis represented the citizens of metro Atlanta for more than 30 years, championing civil rights and other causes over the years.

He was a member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee as well as the Joint Committee on Taxation. Lewis also chaired the House's Subcommittee on Oversight.

On Monday, Lewis goes back to Washington DC for the final time.

His casket, accompanied by his family, will arrive at Joint Base Andrews from Montgomery, Ala., late Monday morning.

A motorcade will carry Lewis through important locations in the nation's capitol before arriving at the Capitol Building, where Congressman Lewis will be received during a special ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda at 2 p.m.

Following the ceremony, the body of Congressman Lewis will lie in state from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.