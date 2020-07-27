Kemp orders September special election to fill vacant seat of the late Rep. John Lewis

Lewis represented Georgia's Fifth Congressional District for decades. He died in Atlanta on July 17.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order calling for a special election to fill the Congressional seat that is open following the death of Rep. John Lewis.

Kemp said he's issuing the "writ of special election" to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Lewis represented Georgia's Fifth Congressional District for decades. He died in Atlanta on July 17. This special election would fill Lewis' seat for the remaining months of his current term. There is no primary, so all candidates, regardless of party, will be on the same ballot.

The Secretary of State's office said the district includes Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. A runoff, if needed, will be held on Dec. 1, 2020. Monday, Aug. 31, is the last day to register to vote for the special election.

The Secretary of State's office said the district includes Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. A runoff, if needed, will be held on Dec. 1, 2020. Monday, August 31, 2020, is the last day to register to vote for the special election.

"John Lewis was a man of integrity, visionary, and force for good. It is impossible to adequately describe how he positively changed the world during his lifetime," Kemp tweeted.

"Although his loss remains heavy on the heart of our nation, his legacy will endure, and we must all strive to live our lives with the resolve of a higher purpose and meaning like John Lewis," he added.

Today I have issued a writ of special election for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 27, 2020

Although his loss remains heavy on the heart of our nation, his legacy will endure, and we must all strive to live our lives with the resolve of a higher purpose and meaning like John Lewis.



View the Executive Order here: https://t.co/U5m79KLf3e — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 27, 2020

Candidates can qualify for the special election in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta Wednesday through Friday.

The news comes on the same day mourners are gathering in Washington at the U.S Capitol as the late Congressman's body lies in state.

Special tributes were held over the weekend in Alabama and more ceremonies will be held this week leading up to the funeral planned in Atlanta for Thursday.