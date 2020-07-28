These roads will be closed during Rep. John Lewis memorials in Atlanta

The events will take place on Wednesday and Thursday around the Capitol and Ebenzer Baptist Church

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the late Rep. John Lewis will arrive in Atlanta so he can be celebrated and remembered during multiple events before he is laid to rest.

Lewis is expected to arrive at the Georgia State Capitol at around 2 p.m. where he will lie in state through the evening.

On Thursday, his funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. An interment will take place at the South-View Cemetery.

The Atlanta Police Department is warning those who may be driving in the area about road closures.

Starting Wednesday, the following roads will be closed:

Auburn Avenue from Boulevard NW to Jackson Street NE from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson Street from Auburn Avenue to Irwin Street from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Washington Street will have limited access between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the following roads near Ebenzer Baptist Church will be closed:

Boulevard NE

Irwin Street

Edgewood Avenue

Jesse Hill Jr. Drive

Police said that there will be no vehicle access around the perimeter of Ebenzer Baptist Church, however, pedestrians will still have access.

Those attending any of the services are encouraged to use ride-share services.

The civil rights icon died July 17, 2020 after serving serving the people of the 5th district for 17 terms. The Georgia Democrat was 80 years old.