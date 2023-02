We have no doubt she'll make Pat proud!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How awesome is this?

Tyler Summitt, son of Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, welcomed his first daughter to the world on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a tweet from his account.

Patricia Lakelyn Summitt now shares the same first name as her legendary grandmother.

