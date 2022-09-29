WSU guard Myles Rice diagnosed with cancer, out indefinitely for season

Rice confirmed the news with WSU in a statement on the team's official Twitter page.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will take him out of the 2022-2023 season indefinitely.

In his statement, Rice outlined his situation to his team and made it clear that he will do everything in his power to beat this "heinous" disease.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Rice used his redshirt option in his first year at WSU during the 2021-2022 season. While attending Tyrone, Georgia's Sandy Creek High School as a senior, Rice was rated by multiple prep analysts as a top 50 senior point guard in the country and a top 15 college basketball prospect in Georgia.

In his senior year, Rice also led the Patriots to a 28-5 overall record and a perfect 14-0 league record in his only year, averaging 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game. Rice had previously attended Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia.

Rice and his family have set up a GoFundMe page for his treatment.

