FOREST PARK, Ga. -- As gentle as they can be, household pets who don't have a history of aggression can behave uncontrollably, and cause serious harm to your child.

It happened to one family Georgia family recently.

Authorities said 5-month-old Paige George was mauled to death in her sleep by the family dog, a German Shepherd, who had never shown signs of aggression before.

Some say this unthinkable tragedy is preventable.

og behavior expert Alex Sessa assures safe and happy relationships are possible between your family and dog.

“It's up to the adults to make sure the kids are interacting with the dog in a way that's safe for the animal and safe for the baby,” said Sessa.

Children tend to be more physical with their pets without noticing a negative response. Excessive contact paired with loud noises can be distressing to an animal, and they might start to react.

“A growl is a really fair warning and we need to respect that. So, if you have a dog growling you need to correct that behavior immediately,” the dog behavior expert told 11Alive.

Subtle signs, a tongue flick or a yawn, can be indicators that your dog is uncomfortable in the current situation.

Parents should be aware of these warning signs to recognize potential danger. In addition, they should monitor interactions between the child and animal to make sure the child isn’t harming the animal unintentionally.

“So that means no pulling of the ears, no pulling the tail, no grabbing like this. These are all things that are threatening to a dog,” said Sessa.

Encourage your child to pet using long, gentle strokes and a flat palm. Avoid placing their hands over the dog’s eyes or on top of the head, which can assert dominance.

Aggressive behavior is not characteristic of any one breed. It is usually a result of how they are raised and treated within the family.

“Prey drive kicks in. You have a tiny little, wiggling baby, and that kicks something off in their brain. It's not that there's something wrong with the dog, it's that all dogs are wired differently,” said Sessa.

Supporting natural and comfortable interactions between your child and pet can prevent tragedies like baby Paige’s from happening again.

