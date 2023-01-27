150 dogs at risk of being put down at DeKalb County shelter, apartment waives pet fee to help

The animal shelter said dogs are at risk of euthanization due to overcrowding, stating that at least 150 dogs need homes by the end of the week.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta apartment company is waiving its pet fee to persuade its residents to answer the urgent call from Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services.

Courtland, a local company that owns 32 apartment communities totaling over 12,000 apartments, said in their release that adopting a pet could save their residents up to $400 in fees.

"We understand how important pets are to our residents, and we see this as a perfect opportunity to help our residents and our local community while, most importantly, helping these animals find a home," said Mike Gomes, Chief Experience Officer at Cortland.

The animal shelter made a public call on Tuesday to adopt. They said dogs are at risk of euthanization due to overcrowding, stating that at least 150 dogs need homes by the end of the week.

Overcrowding at the shelter hinders the shelter's ability to quarantine dogs who have the Canine Flu during its recent outbreak. The shelter also said they have been dealing with overcrowding problems for the past year.

Adding to the overcrowding, on Wednesday, eight puppies were taken to Lifeline, DeKalb Animal Services, for treatment and adoption on Wednesday. The department said the veterinary staff "is hopeful for a full recovery" of the two injured puppies.

The Decatur Police Department said they found nine total puppies abandoned at the Glenlake Dog Park overnight, but sadly "one did not survive the night." They are still investigating to find the suspect.

"We are heartbroken that we are out of options to ensure the well-being and safety of the dogs, staff and volunteers," the shelter said earlier in the week.

Here are some ways the DeKalb County shelter recommends the community helps:

Interested pet owners could consider adopting or fostering animals that are medium or large-sized. Adoptions are $23 this month at all LifeLine locations.

Those who would like to volunteer can help the network to help animals find homes.

Interested caretakers can also apply for a job here to join the shelter team.