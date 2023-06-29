Temporary ban on owner-surrendered cats at Athens-Clarke County animal services due to feline panleukopenia

This decision comes in response to confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral illness that primarily affects kittens and unvaccinated cats.

ATHENS, Ga. — A temporary suspension of owner-surrendered cats was announced by the Animal Services Department in Athens-Clarke County in a release on Wednesday.

This decision comes in response to confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral illness that primarily affects kittens and unvaccinated cats. Dog and stray cat intakes will continue as usual. The suspension will end on Monday, July 10, 2023,

Feline panleukopenia, also known as pan leuk, FP, or feline parvo, has a high mortality rate, especially among young kittens. Due to space constraints, Animal Services will only accept stray cats during this period.

Residents who need to surrender their cats before July 10 are advised to contact Animal Services at 706-613-3540 for guidance.

Although the acceptance of owner-surrendered cats is temporarily suspended, the department will continue facilitating owner reclaims of cats. However, owners will be informed of the potential exposure to panleukopenia and advised to consult their veterinarian immediately if their cat displays any signs of illness. Cat adoptions will also proceed as scheduled in the designated adoption area.

When did the outbreak happen?

The outbreak was identified when two litters of kittens tested positive for the feline panleukopenia virus on June 25, 2023. Animal Services promptly reported the results to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, as required. The infected kittens were housed in the sick cat and kitten rooms, both of which will be placed under quarantine until July 10. During this period, access to these rooms will be restricted to staff members only.

How are they slowing the spread?

Efforts to minimize the spread of the virus are underway, and the Animal Shelter staff is implementing specialized cleaning protocols. These measures aim to prevent accidental virus transmission through contact with dogs or humans to cats outside the affected areas.

The shelter's design, which allows for the separation of animals into different sections, enables the dog area to remain unaffected and operate normally.

Animal Services has been working closely with the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Animal Protection Division, which oversees and licenses animal shelters. They have also contacted other local facilities that the outbreak may impact. The department's oversight veterinarian has provided guidance and support since the onset of the illness.

The Athens-Clarke Animal Services Adoption Center maintains regular hours for stray intakes, owner reclaims, walkthroughs, and adoptions.

Additional information on feline panleukopenia and the parvovirus can be found on the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) website.