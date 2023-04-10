BeltLine's dog food crawl now a monthly event

After a successful inaugural event, the BeltLine wants the pups to make a comeback.

ATLANTA — Grab your leashes, Atlanta's BeltLine is hosting a monthly dog-friendly food crawl.

After the first successful Bark & Bites, organizers are making the pawfect food crawl for pets a monthly affair with the next one scheduled for April 16. People can walk their furry friends from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. to enjoy doggie delights.

Barks & Bites is the only food crawl on the BeltLine that is designed specifically for dogs. Atlanta's pet-friendly restaurants are highlights on the route. Brewdog, Envegan and Butter & Cream prepare dishes especially for four-legged friends, even offering a "Dog Brew" made for pups. They don't necessarily have to be 21 or older to drink.

Pet parents and dog owners can enjoy small bites at each stop and toast a human-friendly craft beer with their fur babies, ID will be required.

New to this Bark & Bites is an inside look at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, a new addition to the BeltLine. After picking up a treat, dogs can strut on over to The Clean Dog in Inman Park for being a good boy or girl and indulge in another treat -- especially after all that exercise.

Owners could get lucky and visit one of the dog-friendly businesses during their giveaways. Pet vendors like the Whole Dog Market, Piedmont Bark, Chico's Mafia Tough Dog Apparel, The Clean Dog, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, among others will be offering up goods.