Ohio therapy dog among 10 finalists to be next Cadbury Bunny: Vote here

Annie Rose did window visits at nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic when visitors were restricted from going inside.

CINCINNATI — An Ohio pup is in the running to be featured in the next Cadbury Bunny commercial.

Annie Rose – an English Doodle from Cincinnati – is among the 10 finalists being considered for the annual Easter ad.

This therapy dog, who spends her days visiting nursing homes, dressed up during COVID-19 and did window visits for residents when they weren’t allowed any visitors.

Now, Annie Rose needs your vote to earn her spot in the commercial. Voting is open through March 22 HERE.

Other animals in the top 10 include:

A miniature horse from Florida

Hedgehog from Maryland

Bearded dragon from Washington

Cat from Texas

Llama from New York

This year’s winner will be revealed on March 29 and awarded with a prize of $5,000.

Cadbury, meanwhile, is donating $5,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast up to $20,000.

Two years ago, a two-legged dog from Ohio by the name of Lt. Dan won the Cadbury competition.

