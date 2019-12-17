SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — We've heard of firefighters getting called to help out a cat stuck high in a tree, but what about a dog and a cat?

This is a new one.

California's Lathrop Manteca Fire District, south of Sacramento, responded last week to a bizarre scene.

Photos posted to Facebook show a German Shepherd up in a tree along with a cat. Neither were going anywhere. It appeared the cat was in the tree trying to keep away from the dog, and the dog went up after it, reported CBS Sacramento.

Other photos show the dog back on the ground safe, getting some much-needed water.

"Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree...nice work Engine 35!," the fire department posted.

