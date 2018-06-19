A public information officer with Clayton County Animal Control contacted 11Alive News Tuesday afternoon and said that none of the animals on their "final notice" list would be euthanized on Tuesday.

They said the dogs listed on the so-called "Final Notice" list the agency posted to their Facebook page have been with the agency for an extended period of time, and are in desperate need of adoption. The dogs listed have been in the shelter's care for anywhere between 83 and 102 days.

Animal Control officials released a list of dogs online last week that said, "The following animals are in danger of being euthanized."

They pointed to several animals which had been on their "urgent list" more than once and said, "the situation should be considered dire."

When 11Alive News asked about the listing and the claim, the public information officer said our article was not accurate, insisting that no animals would be put down on Tuesday.

If you are interested in rescuing or adopting any of the dogs listed here, please call Clayton County Animal Control at 770-347-0210 or 770-477-3509.

A001563** “Canada” (AC) – 40 lbs

A001585** "Ruby" (HQ) - 64 lbs

A001602* “Bruno" (AC) - 71 lbs

A001646* “Rowdy" (HQ) - 51 lbs

A001654 "Spunkie" (AC) - 42 lbs

A001655 “Joey” (AC) – 49 lbs

A001686 “Brave” (HQ) – 54 lbs

A001687 “Doc” (HQ) - 48 lbs

A001699 “Thomas” (HQ) – 50 lbs

A001700 "Bill" (AC) - 57 lbs

A001702 “Buckyo” (AC) - 52 lbs

A001703 "Jean" (HQ) – 55-65 lbs "RESCUE ONLY"

A001705 "Muneco" (HQ) - 53 lbs "RESCUE ONLY"

A001708 “Alex” (AC) – 43 lbs

A001710 "Fred” (HQ) - 50 lbs

A001727 "Freeway" (HQ) - 41 lbs

A001606 “Edwin” (AC) – 58 lbs "RESCUE ONLY

A001739 "Haden” (HQ) - 41 lbs

The dogs listed in bold-face have been listed in the shelter's "Urgent List" multiple times and their situation should be considered especially dire.

Clayton County Animal Control has two facilities :

Animal Control Headquarters

1396 Government Circle

Jonesboro, GA 30236

770-477-3509

Adoption Center

3199 Anvil Block Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

770-347-0210

If you're interested in rescuing or adopting one of the animals listed above, please email rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov or call the telephone numbers listed here.

LOOK | Album of pets available at the Animal Control Headquarters location

LOOK | Album of pets available at the Adoption Center location

Clayton County Animal Control also posts photos of all their animals up for adoption on PetHarbor.com.

Clayton County Animal Control does not accept pledges. All pledges should be directed to the specific rescue group you are interested in.

Pit bulls and pit bull mixes are now available for adoption. Fee: $95

*The fee includes spaying or neutering, all vaccines and microchipping. If selected, the animal will be available for pickup the following Monday after the spaying or neutering is performed. All individual adopting a pit bull or pit bull mix are subject to a background check prior to adoption.

Clayton County Animal Control is currently waiving adoption fees on all dogs except pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

Ordinary adoption fees for dogs other than pit bulls and pit bull mixes:

Males $65 (fee includes $25 adoption fee, $30 pre-paid neuter, $10 pre-paid rabies vaccination)

Females $75 (fee includes $25 adoption fee, $40 pre-paid spay, $10 pre-paid rabies vaccination)

© 2018 WXIA