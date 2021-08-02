Cobb County animal shelter closed until further notice due to unknown illness

The county says it will provide more information once test results come in regarding what the dogs had.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities at a metro Atlanta animal shelter say it will remain closed until further notice after the discovery of an unknown illness.

Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt said confirmed to 11Alive that two dogs had become sick during the week. The shelter has since sent tests to the University of Georgia for further examination.

In the meantime, the shelter isn't suggesting what illness the dogs may have contracted but it's putting all adoptions, visitations and non-emergency surgeries on hold out of an abundance of caution.