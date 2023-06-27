Decatur firefighters rescue puppy from hot car

Metro Atlanta has been experiencing above-average heat with temperatures in the low 90s.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur fire officials are reminding pet owners that as summer temperatures rise pets should not be left in vehicles.

Firefighters rescued a puppy Monday in the scorching heat. Metro Atlanta has been experiencing above-average heat with temperatures in the low 90s.

"Please remember that dogs should not be left in a hot car for any amount of time," a social media post by the City of Decatur Fire Rescue read. "They can suffer a fatal heat stroke in less than 15 minutes, and even a few moments of the heat inside a vehicle is extremely uncomfortable for them."

Officials shared the message along with a photo of the small pup which appeared to be tired, lapping water up from a Chick-fil-A bowl. The puppy is about the size of a firefighter's shoe.

Crews said they had to open a car "to remove this poor guy."

"We should never have to do this to save a dog, so please do not leave them unattended," the post said.

Firefighters are emphasizing the message as metro Atlanta will see similar temperatures throughout the week.

According to 11Alive meteorologists, air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s by Friday, but "feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits.

Dogs can overheat and suffer from dehydration, just like humans. This usually manifests with panting, noisy breathing and even bright red or blue gums in a dog.

To note, hot pavement can also injure a dog's feet. It will feel even hotter for pets with hot pavement having the potential to burn paw pads in just 10 seconds.