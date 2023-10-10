Dogs rescued from horrific hoarding condition up for adoption

The pups have taken up 18 of the 72 kennels at the Jonesboro location for almost five months, causing other dogs to be put down.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Nearly half a year later, the almost two dozen animals rescued from deplorable hoarding conditions at a Clayton County home in May are up for adoption, but it doesn't come without a price.

11Alive first brought you the story about the distressing conditions these animals were in months ago. The smell was so bad neighbors called 911, believing a dead body may be inside. Investigators said crates were cemented to the ground with feces, and they arrived to find the owner throwing dogs out a window.

Tiffany Phillips, a facility coordinator with Clayton County Animal Control, said the owner wanted to sign over only 16 of the 18 dogs and wanted two of them back after the court case. Hence, animal control had to hold on to the dogs.

“Due to the time frame and due to the severity of the case, due to it being state charges, they wanted us to keep the dogs as evidence," Phillips said.

Almost five months later, no court date has been set. The owner is facing numerous charges.

"It was definitely prohibited treatment to confined in an inhumane manner for the condition of the rooms," Phillips said. "Some other charges include breeding without a permit, maximum number of animals, and no current rabies vaccinations. It was a pretty steep list of fines or citations that were issued at the time of the incident."

The Labrador-Shepherd mixes remain in their kennels' confines at animal control.

“We were overcapacity, crowded and needed the space," Phillips said. "They did decide to go ahead and allow us to release the dogs for adoption as long as we had our county photographer come in and do before and after photos.”

The pups have taken up 18 of the 72 kennels at the Jonesboro location since May, causing other dogs to be put down.

“We have had to euthanize more than what was expected due to overcrowding per Department of AG. We can't double up. We can't house animals in cages outside of the built kennel cages," Phillips said.

Those at Clayton County Animal Control said this case is an excellent example of why spaying or neutering your pets is essential.

“This started off with mom and dad probably about three or four years ago and resulted in at least 16 puppies later between the mom and dad and possibly one of the males from the first litter getting the mom pregnant a second or third time," Phillips said. "We would have a lot less overcrowding and animals unwanted and being mistreated if people actually had their animals spayed or neutered and weren't just giving away puppies."