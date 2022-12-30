Tips for keeping pets calm during New Year's Eve fireworks

Chances are your furry friends don't enjoy the fireworks as much as you.

ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just a day away, and that means another opportunity to celebrate by enjoying some fireworks.

However, it's important to remember that while you and your loved ones may be delighted by the sights and sounds associated with the festivities, your pets may be genuinely terrified.

But don't worry; here are some tips to help make the experience a lot more bearable for your furry friends.

Dr. Jennifer Pittman, a critical care vet at Blue Pearl Veterinary Specialists, recommends first making sure your dog is tagged and has a current ID in case they get spooked and run away.

Also, make sure you secure your fence and gates and seek out any potential escape holes. If you can, keep your pets indoors.

In fact, it's recommended that you keep them in their crate - maybe with a favorite toy - if they are indeed crate-trained.

Another helpful tip - this time from the American Kennel Club - is to ensure your pets get plenty of exercises earlier in the day to tire them out before fireworks begin.

In general, the organization recommends ensuring your pet feels comfortable and safe. Create a calming environment that's ideally quiet and has treats or toys to occupy them. If need be, have someone on hand to soothe them. Pittman also recommends white noise as something to play to drown out the fireworks sound.