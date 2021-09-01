LaGrange Animal Services reaches ‘No-Kill’ status

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange announced that LaGrange Animal Services has achieved ‘no-kill’ status.
The city must have a 90 percent save rate to be considered a no-kill shelter. In 2020, City of LaGrange Animal Services achieved a 91 percent save rate, according to a release.
“This is a great achievement for the city because we are an open admission shelter and don’t turn away sick or injured stray animals,” LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey said in a statement. “We have been working on becoming a no-kill shelter since 2007. At that time we began forming important partnerships with many different organizations including the Puppy Pipeline [Rescue of Georgia].”
The non-profit organization transports puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats to the Northeast and Upper Midwest to no-kill shelters that will find them loving forever homes. In the South, there is low demand, high supply for animals, and, in the Northeast and upper Midwest, there is a high demand, low supply, the release detailed.
Other organizations that support the City of LaGrange Animal Shelter include the Animal Ark Rescue, Pets Plus Natural (Pennsylvania), Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Vanderburgh Humane Society (Indiana), MSPCA Boston (Massachusetts), Toronto Humane Society (Canada), Katrina and Friends K9 Rescue (New York), Troup County Humane Society and Auburn University.
“We were able to create these partnerships by working with the Puppy Pipeline, attending conferences and networking,” Bussey said. “While achieving a 91% save rate was a lot of hard work, we plan on continuing to work toward a 100% save rate. We want the community to know that we are here at the shelter trying every day to find every single one of our animals a forever home.”