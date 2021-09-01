LaGrange Animal Services reaches ‘No-Kill’ status

In 2020, City of LaGrange Animal Services achieved a 91 percent save rate, according to a release.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange announced that LaGrange Animal Services has achieved ‘no-kill’ status.

The city must have a 90 percent save rate to be considered a no-kill shelter. In 2020, City of LaGrange Animal Services achieved a 91 percent save rate, according to a release.

“This is a great achievement for the city because we are an open admission shelter and don’t turn away sick or injured stray animals,” LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey said in a statement. “We have been working on becoming a no-kill shelter since 2007. At that time we began forming important partnerships with many different organizations including the Puppy Pipeline [Rescue of Georgia].”

The non-profit organization transports puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats to the Northeast and Upper Midwest to no-kill shelters that will find them loving forever homes. In the South, there is low demand, high supply for animals, and, in the Northeast and upper Midwest, there is a high demand, low supply, the release detailed.