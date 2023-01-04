Ladybug celebrated her birthday at Neffsville Veterinary Clinic in Manheim Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Imagine living for 161 years.

It's not the case for anyone in Lancaster County, but it is how long one dog in the area has lived in dog years.

23-year-old Ladybug celebrated her birthday at Neffsville Veterinary Clinic in Manheim Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It's believed that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000.

Her owner, Mary Jo Hughes, believes she's the oldest dog in the whole country.

Hughes and the staff at the Neffsville Veterinary Clinic say while it would be great for her to actually be the oldest dog in the U.S., they're just happy Ladybug has been able to bring them joy for so long.

"It's a good thing to come into this afternoon. We just love celebrating with her and we're so glad that she's still here with us at 23," said Nicole Blithe, a veterinarian at the Neffsville Clinic.

"She's a miracle," said Hughes.

Ladybug's owner says she is considering seeking official recognition from Guinness World Records to have Ladybug officially titled the oldest dog in the U.S.