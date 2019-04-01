A man who complained that his dog refuses to listen and “poops around the house” was arrested after police caught him trying to abandon the dog on the side of the road in unincorporated Duluth.

Two Gwinnett County Police officers saw the man’s black Lexus parked on the side of the road on Breckinridge Boulevard on Dec. 30. The car had no license plate and its headlights were turned off. The driver’s door was open and a small white dog was sitting outside the car in the roadway, police said.

The officers watched as the driver shut his door and attempted to drive off without the dog. The dog started to chase the car and that’s when officers moved in to stop him, according to the report.

The driver, 33-year-old Michael Sanders, stepped out of the car with the dog’s collar in his hand. He told police he was trying to get rid of the dog, named Prince, because he “wouldn’t listen,” according to the report. While the interview was going on, Prince caught up with Sanders and sat next to him.

Sanders said he was in the process of moving out of his apartment and said his new complex would charge him a pet deposit. He only had owned Prince for a week and a half before allegedly trying to abandon him.

“I don’t want to keep him with me if he won’t listen,” Sanders told police. “I could take him with me but … he poops around the house.”

Sanders told police that he wanted to leave Prince in a storage center nearby that he had a code for, but the dog followed him off the property, so he decided to try and leave the dog on the side of the road.

“I came out here to see if he would go away, to go out on his own, but he doesn’t seem to want to go out on his own,” Sanders told police.

Sanders was arrested for abandonment of a dog, reckless conduct, no headlights, tags and violation of the Georgia Leash Law. He was taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

Prince was taken by Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and placed at the shelter. According to the shelter, Prince has an “adoption hold” on him and once the mandatory waiting period expires, his new owner can pick him up.

“Since the abandoned dog was dropped off on a major roadway, it is doubtful that the dog would have survived, whether it was hit by a car, starved or succumbed to the weather,” said Sgt. Justin Richey with Gwinnett County Police.

Those who want to get rid of their pets have options, police said. If pet owners can’t find someone to take their animal, they can surrender dogs for adoption.

SURRENDERING UNWANTED PETS IN GWINNETT COUNTY

Pet owners are encouraged to attempt to re-home their pet though family, friends, or rescue organizations before bringing it to the shelter.



Pets surrendered to the shelter by their owner are immediately available for adoption.

Owner surrender pets must meet the following criteria:

Pet must be current on vaccinations administered at least two weeks prior to surrender (must provide paperwork from a licensed veterinarian)

Pet cannot have any health issues

Pet must pass a temperament evaluation by an animal control officer

The owner must show proof of ownership

At peak seasons, the shelter may not accept surrendered pets due to lack of space

An appointment is preferred to surrender a pet at the shelter. If space is available and the above criteria are met, complete the Owner Surrender Appointment Request Form and upload a photo of your animal (photo is required). You will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

This is an open-admissions shelter, meaning most animals are accepted.

We attempt to find appropriate adoptive homes or rescue groups for all animals in our care.

Animals may be refused or euthanized if they are injured, diseased/infectious, aggressive, and, as a last resort, to prevent overcrowding in accordance with Gwinnett County’s Animal Welfare Ordinance Section 10-36.

This is a serious decision based on staff experience, training, and knowledge, and often in consultation with other resources.

We strive to provide a safe and healthy environment for all animals.

For questions about surrendering your pet, call the shelter at 770.339.3200 during regular business hours.