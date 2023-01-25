9 puppies found in park by Decatur police

The department said they found nine total puppies abandoned at a dog park overnight, but sadly "one did not survive the night."

DECATUR, Ga. — A puppy is dead, and two others are in critical condition after Decatur police said on Wednesday that nine were found abandoned in a park.

Eight puppies were taken to Lifeline, DeKalb Animal Services, for treatment and adoption. The department said that the veterinary staff "is hopeful for a full recovery" of the two puppies that were injured.

The department said they found nine total puppies abandoned at the Glenlake Dog Park overnight, but sadly "one did not survive the night."

Decatur Police Department said they would continue investigating the case to find who left the puppies at the park. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 404-373-6551 or Lifeline at 404-294-2996.

This adds to the already 150 dogs at Lifeline at risk of euthanization due to overcrowding at the shelter. Lifeline posted on Instagram Tuesday that they have at least 593 dogs, putting them over capacity. Officials said they must find homes for at least 150 dogs by the end of the week, or they would have to euthanize them.

Overcrowding at the shelter hinders the shelter's ability to quarantine dogs who have the Canine Flu during its recent outbreak. The shelter also said they have been dealing with overcrowding problems for the past year.

"We are heartbroken that we are out of options to ensure the well-being and safety of the dogs, staff and volunteers," the shelter said.

Here are some ways the DeKalb County shelter recommends the community helps:

Interested pet owners could consider adopting or fostering animals that are medium or large-sized. Adoptions are $23 this month at all LifeLine locations.

Those who would like to volunteer can help the network to help animals find homes.

Interested caretakers can also apply for a job here to join the shelter team