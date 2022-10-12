PAWS Atlanta puppy adopted, one stolen dog still missing

Violet was adopted on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous reporting on the dogs.

One of the three dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta was adopted on Tuesday, according to the shelter.

PAWS Atlanta shared the great news on their Twitter account with photos of Violet, the dog in question.

"We love a happy ending," the post read in part.

There is a $2,000 reward for the last stolen dog. His name is Princeton, and he's a three-year-old brown and black Yorkshire terrier.

We have THE MOST EXCITING NEWS! Remember Violet, one of the pups who was stolen from PAWS Atlanta? NOW she has a forever home! Just look at that smiley puppy face. We love a happy ending ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ENFsceB8tx — PAWS Atlanta (@pawsatlanta) October 12, 2022

Violet was stolen on Sept.16, along with two other dogs. Two days later, she was found tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash and harness by a man out walking his dog, according to an Instagram post from the shelter. The man immediately took Violet to PAWS Atlanta after recognizing the stolen dog.

The second dog, Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was found later the same night that all three were stolen. A PAWS volunteer saw a Nextdoor post with a photo of the dog that read, "This dog has been in my yard for the last several hours and will not leave. It looks like the puppy advertised."

They were able to pick her up and take her back to the shelter.