'Mayor of Summerhill' Mattie Jackson's family remembers her legacy in Atlanta

From meeting with presidential cabinets to battling to save homes in Atlanta, Mattie Jackson never backed down from what she knew was right.

ATLANTA — On Sunday, the family of local activist Mattie Jackson remembered what she meant to them and the community where she leaves a more than 50-year legacy.

“Well in this neighborhood, they call my mom the mayor of Summerhill,” daughter Sheryl Calhoun said.

She was known for getting things done, no task ever too big or too small for Mattie Jackson.

“If you need anything done, you want anything to be done in the community, you go down and you see Mattie Jackson,” daughter Josephine Lowe added.

The family of the Southeast Atlanta activist said she'd fought for what she believed was right since she was a child, making her first petition at the age of eight.

“Once she found that voice within, there was no stopping her,” Sheryl said.

Local leaders said she was an advisor to political and religious leaders including former President Lyndon B. Johnson, meeting with his cabinet about policies to protect the poor. In her unofficial role as mayor, she changed the face of the Summerhill and Peoplestown neighborhoods, which led to Turner Field and the 1996 Summer Olympics.

“She wanted to make sure that her community had a fair opportunity as other communities,” Sheryl said.

After years of fighting for others in her 90s, she fought the City of Atlanta to keep her home from imminent domain. Hers was one of more than 20 homes located in a flood zone. With a cane in her right hand, she marched into Atlanta City Hall demanding she and neighbors be heard.

“She called a space a spade. She did not hesitate to say what she wanted to say,” Josephine said.

The city demolished dozens of homes, but Jackson was allowed to stay out of respect for her contributions to the city. In her 98 years, she became one of the architects of Atlanta's history and progression.

“She just was a true champion, there will never be another Mattie King Ansley Jackson and that is for sure,” Tatunta Ridley, her granddaughter, said.