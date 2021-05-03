Resolution that would make the Holy Bible Tennessee's official state book returns for another try

Similar bills have failed in the past, but Rep. Jerry Sexton is trying to get it passed as a Joint Resolution this time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee lawmaker is once again hoping to make the Holy Bible the official state book of Tennessee.

Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) introduced House Joint Resolution 0150 on February 24. This is the third time in the past five years Sexton has introduced such legislation after similar bills failed in 2020 and 2016.

In the resolution, Sexton said the Holy Bible should be listed in the Tennessee Blue Book as the official state book for its impact in the state, saying it is "in keeping with the religious connotations reflected in other State symbols and songs."

Sexton drew comparisons to the Bible's impact with that of other state symbols such as tulip poplars, honeybees, and ladybugs -- arguing it holds historic, economic, and practical relevance to Tennesseans.

However, past efforts to pass similar legislation were met with opposition from lawmakers and others who said such a move would blatantly violate the Tennessee Constitution and infringe on people's rights.

Article I of the state constitution, much like the U.S. Constitution, states "no preference shall ever be given, by law, to any religious establishment or mode of worship" as a fundamental right for all Tennesseans.

In 2016, a similar bill passed both chambers, but was vetoed by former Republican Governor Bill Haslam on both religious and legal grounds.