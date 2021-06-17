Dr. E.E. Rogers, retired Huntsville minister and professor, turns 105

Living into your 90’s is a privilege, but this Alabama professor and minister has surpassed his 90 by fifteen years.

TONEY, Ala. — An anchor in his Huntsville community has celebrated his birthday 105 times.

Dr. Earnest Eugene Rogers was born in 1916 in Memphis, Tennessee and he turns 105-years-old today.

The community came together to host a drive-thru birthday parade in celebration of this milestone. His family passed out refreshments to the people that stopped by to celebrate. The secret to living a long life is happiness, according to Dr. Rogers.

“Be sure you get your proper rest, eat good nutritious foods and stay happy. Keep a smile on your face,” Dr. Rogers said.

Dr. Rogers was a minister and the first Professor of Biblical Languages at Oakwood University. He retired in 1979 after serving the Tennessee Valley for 35 years.

He sponsored student organizations and earned several awards during his time in the workforce, including, teacher of the year. In total, Dr. Rogers spent 60 years of his life giving back to others.

Dr. Rogers was all smiles as his family gathered around him to sing Happy Birthday.