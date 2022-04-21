20 parks in Atlanta could receive security cameras, lighting

APD said they are installing cameras at the 20 most used parks.

ATLANTA — After looking at crime data in Atlanta parks from 2018 to 2021, Atlanta police partnered with the city's department of parks and recreation to create new security measures.

Parks and recreation said Thursday they've identified 20 parks where there's an influx of crime, and reported incidents. They said they're going through each park "to identify specific security measures to include cameras, lighting, and landscaping."

Parks and recreation said they have over 250 cameras in their system currently, and these include locations in parks, recreation centers and the Atlanta Beltline and 30 in Piedmont park specifically.

The department did not say what parks they are looking at for installing these new security features. They did say if Atlanta voters passed the Infrastructure Bond in May 2022, $3 million will be used to install cameras in the park.

APD is working closely with the department to patrol parks and review the security resources already available in the parks.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US