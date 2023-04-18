County camera registry website launches in DeKalb County

Connect DeKalb County's website launched on Monday, providing residents with the opportunity to register their surveillance cameras.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — With more and more residents using video surveillance for home security, police in DeKalb County have created a way to make it a community resource.

Connect DeKalb County's website launched on Monday and has two levels; residents can register their cameras or integrate their cameras.

The first option allows security surveillance owners to register cameras with the county so that investigators can reach out if they need help solving a crime. The registration only takes a minute and "does not allow the DeKalb County Police Department access to your live video stream." Rather, it lets the county know there is a camera there.

Those looking to take it a step further can directly give the police department access to their camera feed in case of a nearby emergency. Businesses and residents would have to buy a CORE device that plugs into an existing camera system.