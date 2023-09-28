x
FBI to give seniors safety tips on how to spot scams

​Every year, the FBI said seniors lose over $3 billion to scammers, with losses increasing by 84% in one year between 2021 and 2022.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The FBI is hosting an event Thursday to help seniors become more aware of fraud. 

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lou Walker Senior Center at 2538 Panola Road in DeKalb County 

FBI agents and local law enforcement said they are going to pass out placemats, to seniors at the center, with printed tips on how to spot these scams and avoid becoming a victim. 

"One of the best ways to combat this problem is to arm potential victims with the knowledge of what to look for," the FBI said. 

