Gwinnett County officials warn of new scam following 'high volume' of reports

The scheme is a bail bonding scam, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office does not want anyone affected to hesitate to call them with questions.

While scams are, unfortunately, nothing new for mobile phone users, Gwinnett County residents have been receiving scam calls more out of the ordinary than the average car warranty scheme, according to authorities. Scammers are claiming their victims' loved ones have been taken into custody, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from those affected.

After receiving a high volume of scam reports, the sheriff's office issued a warning on Wednesday.

Authorities say scammers instruct their victims to deposit bond amounts through their credit cards or cash app services in order for their loved ones to be released from custody. If successful, the scammers will issue a follow up call to request additional money so that the loved one can be enrolled in D.U.I, anger management or other classes.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has received a high volume of reports related to bail bonding scams. With this scam scenario, the suspects call and advise the victims that their loved ones are in our custody. pic.twitter.com/2OsvPPuinP — Gwinnett Sheriff's Office (@GwinnettSO) January 4, 2022