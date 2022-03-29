Safely dispose household hazardous waste at this Dunwoody event, residents only

The event is planned for April 30 in the parking lot of Dunwoody City Hall.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody residents are invited to rid themselves of any household hazardous waste at a recycling event later in April, according to a press release from the city.

The event is on April 30 at Dunwoody City hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

“This event gives residents a way to support the City’s sustainability efforts,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “In addition to electronics recycling, which we held last weekend, this is one of the most popular programs we offer.”

The city said they would accept the following materials, oil and latex paints, stains, paint thinner, automobile batteries, household batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, household cleaners, pool chemicals, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, corrosives.

They will not accept any agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, smoke detectors and cylinders of acetylene, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium and refrigerant gases.

“It’s important that we collect waste that could otherwise end up in a landfill,” said Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod. “This event is a priority for the Dunwoody Community Development Department and the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee.”

Dunwoody said people would need proof of residency for the event and that disposal amounts are limited.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US