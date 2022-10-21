Gwinnett County pairs with geo-location app to help 911 callers

"What 3 Words" is available on any smartphone and can be accessed through their website. The app has divided and named the entire world by three-meter squares.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The emergency call center in Gwinnett County has integrated a new geo-location app to help locate callers that are not at specific mailing addresses.

It's called "What 3 Words" and is available on any smartphone and can be accessed through their website. The app has divided the entire world into three-meter squares.

"Each three-meter square has been given a unique combination of three words. A precise location can be determined anywhere in Gwinnett with just three words," the police department said.

This is useful for people who need emergency services at a park, around Lake Lanier and any "undeveloped natural area in the county." Gwinnett County Police Department said that there are "limitations when it comes to regional dialect, accent, or pronunciation of the words provided on the app."



"Finding people who have become lost can be time consuming and require multiple resources. In an emergency, every minute counts," the police department said.