'Kind and gentle soul' | Details on services for Carroll County deputy who died after COVID battle

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Friends, family, and community members will gather to remember the life of a Carroll County deputy on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Jody Smith died at the age of 49 after a battle with COVID, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced Friday night.

The sheriff's office said it was "heartbroken" after the passing of Deputy Smith, who is described as a "kind and gentle soul."

Funeral services for Smith will be held at 3 p.m. at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God located at 288 Co Road 644 in Heflin, Alabama.

Bro. Chad Morris, Lt. Richard Harrison, and Bro. Kyle Morrow are officiating the service, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"Although we know he is healed and with his savior, we are heartbroken for those left behind, his family, blood and blue, his friends, and all the lives he has touched during his 8 years with us at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriffs Department will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in the church's cemetery.

The sheriff's office is asking people who are attending the service to consider wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.