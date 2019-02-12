ATLANTA — According to the Associated Press, online sales on Black Friday were a record $7.4 billion this year, so clearly there are lots of people out there doing their holiday shopping from their phone.

If you still haven't done yours yet, and you're clicking around for deals on Cyber Monday, plenty of Atlanta businesses have something to offer.

RELATED: How you can benefit from a shorter shopping calendar on Cyber Monday

Here's some of what's available (note - this list is not exhaustive, if you have offers you'd like to highlight, send them to news@11alive.com):

Home Depot: The Atlanta-based hardware and home supplies giant has a bunch of special deals, which you can see in full on their outside. Some of the specifics include 50% off Milwaukee power tools, 55% off DeWalt power tools, and 50% off DeWalt work gear. You can also save on Ring doorbells, iRobot Roombas and Dyson vacuum cleaners.

The Atlanta-based hardware and home supplies giant has a bunch of special deals, which you can see in full on their outside. Some of the specifics include 50% off Milwaukee power tools, 55% off DeWalt power tools, and 50% off DeWalt work gear. You can also save on Ring doorbells, iRobot Roombas and Dyson vacuum cleaners. Delta: The Atlanta-based airline is offering reduced airfares through Dec. 4 based on region - if you're flying out of Atlanta, New York for $139, Costa Rica for $457 and Jamaica for $497 are just some of the deals available to you. The company is also offering $350 off or 35,000 bonus miles if you book a Delta Vacations package, as well as discounts on Apple products in the SkyMiles Marketplace.

The Atlanta-based airline is offering reduced airfares through Dec. 4 based on region - if you're flying out of Atlanta, New York for $139, Costa Rica for $457 and Jamaica for $497 are just some of the deals available to you. The company is also offering $350 off or 35,000 bonus miles if you book a Delta Vacations package, as well as discounts on Apple products in the SkyMiles Marketplace. Coca-Cola: The ubiquitous soda company is offering 30% off everything at the online Coke Store with the code "MERRY30."

The ubiquitous soda company is offering 30% off everything at the online Coke Store with the code "MERRY30." Kroger: The grocery chain isn't based in Atlanta, but has a very large footprint here. They're offering 50% off personal care essentials, 30% off baby essentials, 20% off pet items and more when you have your purchase shipped.

The grocery chain isn't based in Atlanta, but has a very large footprint here. They're offering 50% off personal care essentials, 30% off baby essentials, 20% off pet items and more when you have your purchase shipped. Aaron's: The rent-to-own company has a number of $0-down-payment deals available online.

The rent-to-own company has a number of $0-down-payment deals available online. Cricket Wireless: The mobile service provider has a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10 available in an online-exclusive.

The mobile service provider has a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10 available in an online-exclusive. Great American Cookies: The company is offering 30% off orders of $30 or more and free shipping on orders over $50 with the code "CYBERMONDAY."

The company is offering 30% off orders of $30 or more and free shipping on orders over $50 with the code "CYBERMONDAY." Atlanta Hawks: The team is highlighting a number of deals on its website, including discounted tickets and jersey sales.

The team is highlighting a number of deals on its website, including discounted tickets and jersey sales. Atlanta Braves: Hoodies, t-shirts, hats and more are on sale, and you can save up to 65% at the team's online shop with the code "BIGDEAL."

Hoodies, t-shirts, hats and more are on sale, and you can save up to 65% at the team's online shop with the code "BIGDEAL." Atlanta Falcons: The NFL and MLB use the same online retailer, Fanatics, to handle purchases, so it's basically the same deal as above - just a different code, "CYBERNFL."

The NFL and MLB use the same online retailer, Fanatics, to handle purchases, so it's basically the same deal as above - just a different code, "CYBERNFL." Atlanta United: You can get up to 50% site-wide on various gifts.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Held Hostage in Hell House | How a woman's nightmare exposed an unregulated industry making money off drug addicts