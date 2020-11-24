Thanksgiving shopping trends and tips as pandemic surges again

These are the best times times to shop and ways to avoid crowds while getting Thanksgiving dinner supplies.

ATLANTA — This Thanksgiving week, some grocery stores are limiting capacity again, as cases of COVID rise nationwide.

But, if you’re looking to avoid other customers as much as possible, Publix and Kroger both recommend stopping by in the morning, when fewer people tend to shop.

And even though Thanksgiving is only a few days away, you can still take advantage of online shopping, and either pick up your bags curbside or have them delivered by a delivery service, like Instacart.

According to Instacart, over the last few weeks demand has surged again for pandemic staples. And, if you're headed to the store, you can expect to see caps on items like toilet paper, paper towels and disinfectant wipes.

But there are also new caps on items like baby formula, baking flours, frozen foods and canned vegetables. So, if you need any of those items for a Thanksgiving recipe, you may need to shop more than once.

According to the Georgia Food Industry Association, one trend they're seeing this year is shoppers opting for smaller cuts of turkey - like breasts - rather than the whole bird, likely because many gatherings are much smaller this year due to the pandemic.

The Georgia Food Industry Association said another trend it's also seeing is a huge increase for pre-made sides, and even entire pre-made Thanksgiving meals. And local grocery stores are responding with larger selections of those items.