Spelman College president announces retirement

ATLANTA — Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell announced Tuesday that she is stepping down.
In a statement, Schmidt said she will retire as president of Spelman College at the end of this academic year, effective as of June 30, 2022.
During Dr. Campbell’s tenure as the 10th president of Spelman, she has led the college through transformative change and the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.
“Since Dr. Campbell joined the Spelman community, major investments have been made in academic programs, technology infrastructure and the renewal of critical facilities on campus to provide students with enhanced learning opportunities and the best environment to support their growth. The college continues to be ranked by U.S. News and World Report as No. 1 among historically Black colleges and universities, No. 54 among national liberal arts colleges, and No. 4 among top performers in social mobility, and, according to the National Science Foundation, it has maintained a reputation as the nation’s leading producer of Black women scientists,” the school announced.
Dr. Campbell said she feels honored to have been a part of the school's rich history.
“When I joined Spelman in 2015, I felt called to come and do my part to make a meaningful contribution to the 140-year history of this extraordinary College,” said Dr. Campbell. “I have loved every minute of serving as the president of this phenomenal institution and am proud to retire having made meaningful impacts on our academic strength, financial future and physical campus. While the decision to retire was not easy, I feel confident that Spelman is well-equipped to continue the work of building this community of purpose and preparing Black women to become global leaders who will choose to change the world.”