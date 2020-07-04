Take a tour of the White House from the comfort of your couch

The White House Historical Association provides free educational materials for all grade levels so you learn the history and take a tour of the iconic building.

WASHINGTON — Ever wanted to tour the White House? What about the Rose Garden?

Now you can, for free, and from the comfort of your home thanks to The White House Historical Association.

You can access these materials year-round, but due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House Historical Association recently launched the new "Digital Resources for Distance Learning". It's categorized into grade levels so your children (and you) can learn about the history of the White House, see pictures of the famous visitors, and even learn about the First Pets that roamed the grounds.

The Association also just released the new "Sharing White House History" resources which links to educational content from more than 100 presidential sites across the country.

This aggregate collection includes resources from presidential libraries, museums, and historic homes from George Washington through the current day White House.

Ready to take a look around? You can tour the White House and its grounds using "The White House Experience" mobile app.

Just download the app and you can go on tours of public and private spaces throughout the White House. You can walk through the Decatur House Slave Quarters on Lafayette St.

Plus, there is plenty of White House fun facts and trivia, classroom packets, and podcasts to build upon your White House knowledge.

All of these materials are accessible for free at the White House Historical Associations website. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.