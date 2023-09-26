Atlanta health organization offers free suicide prevention courses

The nationally recognized training program teaches people without professional mental health backgrounds how to help save a life.

ATLANTA — September is Suicide Prevention Month and to help raise awareness on the stigmatized topic, mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 offers community members free, lifesaving training to prevent it.

Known as Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) - the nationally recognized training program teaches people without professional mental health backgrounds how to help save a life from suicide.

The free training is part of the behavioral health organization’s goal to train as many people as possible in the simple yet effective way of responding when someone shares they may be thinking about suicide.

The health organization proves knowledge is power by helping break misconceptions that contribute to the stigmatization of suicide. For example, the belief that talking about suicide will give a person the idea of suicide.

Research has shown this not to be true. Instead, it shows that asking someone if they are having suicidal thoughts is more likely to save a life.

To help prevent deaths lost to suicide, CHRIS-180 will offer courses designed for the public and groups at greater risk throughout Sept. 29.

Provisional CDC data shows that the number of suicide deaths in 2022 is the highest ever recorded. Groups at greater risk include people of color and people in the LGBTQ+ community, according to the CDC.

Although offered year-round by the nonprofit at a set price, the one-and-a-half-hour suicide prevention training is free of charge thanks to support from a donor.

Click here to register.