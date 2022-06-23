Beware of stifling summer heat | Senior Source

Seniors should act quickly if your air conditioning goes out.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — For seniors, and all of us, the summer months can bring stifling heat -- and that means lots of air conditioning

But if your AC unit breaks, and the landlord provided it, report the issue at once to your landlord in writing. The landlord must repair or replace it.

If the landlord does not respond in a timely matter, then you have options.

"Get a written repair estimate from a professional, reach an agreement with your landlord on price, then fix it, pay for it, and deduct it from the cost of your rent," Attorney Tom Salata said.

If you don't have an agreement, call code enforcement in your city or county.

ADDED INFORMATION: