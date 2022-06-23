Beware of stifling summer heat | Senior Source

ATLANTA — For seniors, and all of us, the summer months can bring stifling heat -- and that means lots of air conditioning
But if your AC unit breaks, and the landlord provided it, report the issue at once to your landlord in writing. The landlord must repair or replace it.
If the landlord does not respond in a timely matter, then you have options.
"Get a written repair estimate from a professional, reach an agreement with your landlord on price, then fix it, pay for it, and deduct it from the cost of your rent," Attorney Tom Salata said.
If you don't have an agreement, call code enforcement in your city or county.
ADDED INFORMATION:
As part of a 1,500 electric fan giveaway in metro Atlanta, the Salvation Army still may have close to 350 fans left to distribute. They are available at Salvation Army facilities in Brookhaven; Decatur; Doraville, Jonesboro and Lawrenceville -- but they are going fast. For details, click here.