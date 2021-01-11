Out-of-town Braves fans hope team bounces back in World Series Game 6

11Alive is where Atlanta speaks. Here's what some fans were saying as they headed home.

ATLANTA — Fans at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were fully decked out in Braves gear Monday with hats, jerseys, and even some pearls. There was no question as to which team they hope will win the World Series.

As many fans headed back home, here's what some had to say as they look forward to Game 6.

Max and Tammi Allsep: Die-hard Braves fans from Houston

“When the Chop starts you can’t experience anything else like it unless you’re here in person,” Max said.

Max and his wife, Tammi were at Truist Park for the games this weekend.

"We got two games-- so we came Saturday and saw that win -awesome, awesome, awesome! and then yesterday? Not so much,” Tammi said.

Most of the fans 11Alive spoke to at the airport say the timing seemed right to clinch the series in Atlanta. Now they have to wrap their head around at least one more game.

Matt Jaeger: Braves fan from Illinois

“It is what it is, it’s part of the sport ups and down the joys of being a fan,” Jaeger said.

The loss in game 5 was tough for fans– but they’re still hopeful with the Braves leading the series and just one win away from winning it all.

Clarence Barrios: Braves fan from New Orleans