Atlanta Gas Light approves more than $60K in grants for seniors with past-due payments

ATLANTA — Senior citizens who have past-due payments with Atlanta Gas Light will be getting some assistance this spring.

The natural gas company announced Thursday that more than $60,000 in grants will go toward helping those customers who are enrolled in its Senior Citizen Discount Program. They said they are doing so in observance of Older Americans Month.

The payments will help pay off those balances for 110 customers, Atlanta Gas Light said in a release. Customers who are eligible for the grants will be notified by the company.

“At Atlanta Gas Light, we recognize the extraordinary burden our customers have faced with inflation and have worked incredibly hard to expand our bill payment assistance capabilities because all our customers deserve reliable and affordable natural gas,” said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light.

Here's how Atlanta Gas Light customers can qualify for its Senior Citizen Discount Program:

Aged 65 or older.

Have a total annual combined household income of 200% of the Federal Poverty Level ($29,160) or less.

Those in the program receive a monthly discount of up to $14 off their base charge.

“The Senior Citizen Discount Program provides assistance to eligible customers and these bill payment grants will further help ease the financial pressure on our senior customers, especially those with fixed incomes," Cherry said.

Customers who want to know more information about the senior citizen program can visit the link here.