ATLANTA—These next three weeks could shape the future of Atlanta for years to come.

That's because one of the more popular sites Downtown that Amazon is considering for its second headquarters – the Gulch – is now for sale; bids have to be in before the end of the month, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

The Gulch, which developers say has untapped potential, lies in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, right in the heart of Downtown. The area is little more than a ground-level parking lot, surrounded by city streets above.

Hollywood directors have fallen in love with the site – Marvel blockbuster Ant Man transformed the empty lot, as did Capitan America Civil War. And on weekends during football season, its full of tailgaters.

Most of the time, though, the Gulch is an eye-sore, with nothing more than an occasional train passing through. But Amazon saw something special – the Gulch is no on a list of potential sites for the tech giant's second headquarters. But if they want it, they better move fast.

The city has been trying to sell the Gulch for years. Back in 2012, then-Mayor Kasim Reed promised to revitalize the are with a state-of-the-art train terminal. But less than a year later, the railroad backed out. And despite years of talks, nothing ever happened.

That all changes by the end of July, when bids for the location are due.

Some of the other areas in Atlanta offered up to Amazon for development include:

Assembly : The property used to be the General Motors Doraville site, and is located next to the Doraville MARTA Station as well as near I-285, I-85 and the Peachtree-DeKalb airport.

: The property used to be the General Motors Doraville site, and is located next to the Doraville MARTA Station as well as near I-285, I-85 and the Peachtree-DeKalb airport. The Gulch : The railroad property, which sits between the Five Points MARTA Station and the CNN Center Station, is expected to be developed by real estate firm CIM Group. Richard Ressler, the brother of Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, is a principal with the firm.

: The railroad property, which sits between the Five Points MARTA Station and the CNN Center Station, is expected to be developed by real estate firm CIM Group. Richard Ressler, the brother of Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, is a principal with the firm. Fort McPherson : The City of Atlanta still owns more than 100 acres at the former army base. The property sits between two MARTA stations.

: The City of Atlanta still owns more than 100 acres at the former army base. The property sits between two MARTA stations. Aerotropolis/Mountain View : A development next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It is in Clayton County, which passed a MARTA sales tax in November 2014 that would permit the county to provide rail to the Amazon site.

: A development next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It is in Clayton County, which passed a MARTA sales tax in November 2014 that would permit the county to provide rail to the Amazon site. The Stitch : This site likely would involve bridging over the Downtown Connector to create a site that stretches from the city-owned Civic Center property towards the Civic Center MARTA Station.

: This site likely would involve bridging over the Downtown Connector to create a site that stretches from the city-owned Civic Center property towards the Civic Center MARTA Station. Midtown : Amazon likely would be located across several blocks. Some people have suggested bridging over I-75/I-85 to connect both sides of Georgia Tech.

: Amazon likely would be located across several blocks. Some people have suggested bridging over I-75/I-85 to connect both sides of Georgia Tech. Possible sites around the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

around the Dunwoody MARTA Station. The Westside: A site that used to house the Overlook housing development would extend to the Bankhead MARTA Station.

Amazon is promising to make a $5 billion investment in the winning city, including 50,000 jobs. According to both state and the City of Atlanta, the bid to lure Amazon is the largest in state history.

