Atlanta Apple Store becomes first in the U.S. to make unionization effort

But how will it all shake down in Silicon Valley?

ATLANTA — Employees of the Apple Store inside the Cumberland Mall have become the first in the country to file for a union election with the Silicon Valley tech company.

The 107 employees filed the petition under the Communications Workers of America (CWA) labor union with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, which states that a union election is proposed for May 5-7 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

11Alive reached out to Apple for comment. While the company did not comment on the petition to hold a union election, they did provide the following statement.

"We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple," a spokesperson said. "We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits.”

11Alive reached out to the petitioners' CWA labor union representative for comment but have not heard back.