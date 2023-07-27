Midtown's newest high-rise expect to be tallest mixed-use development in city: Developers

The developer announced on Wednesday the groundbreaking of 1072 West Peachtree.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is getting its next high-rise. The property is set to become one of Atlanta's tallest buildings in more than three decades, according to Rockefeller Group, a prominent U.S. real estate developer.

"We look forward to delivering this iconic project for Midtown,” John Petricola, Senior Managing Director of the Southeast Region at Rockefeller Group, said.

This mixed-use high-rise boasts luxury rental residences, top-notch amenities and 224,000 square feet of Class-A office space at its base; the tower will also feature street-level retail, further transforming the vibrant West Peachtree corridor.

Designed by Atlanta-based TVS, the company said 1072 West Peachtree will maintain Midtown's largest outdoor amenity deck, offering sweeping views of Atlanta. The tower will house over 350 upscale rental residences and amenities, and approximately 6,300 square feet of street-level retail.

The ceremonial groundbreaking saw Rockefeller Group joined by officials from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Taisei USA, celebrating the successful closing of construction financing for the project.

Located at the southwest corner of West Peachtree and 12th Street, at the heart of Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, 1072 West Peachtree will eventually stand 730 feet. Upon completion, it will proudly claim the title of Atlanta's tallest mixed-use and residential tower.

“The development of this mixed-use project will meaningfully elevate the experience of living and working here," Petricola said, adding, "and it highlights Rockefeller Group’s perspective on new development and our commitment to the continued growth of Atlanta."

Mario Barraza, Senior Director and Head of Real Estate at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd., highlighted the importance of this large-scale project for the region and, particularly, Atlanta as the region's economic hub.

“We are pleased to be a part of this project at 1072 West Peachtree,” Mario Barraza, Senior Director, Head of Real Estate at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd, said. “A development of this scale and prominence underscores the importance of the Southeast.”

Rockefeller Group's collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank extends beyond 1072 West Peachtree, as the two have jointly financed other significant development projects across the United States, including Rose Hill, an iconic residential tower in New York City, and the multifamily development 16 Dupont in Greenpoint, New York.