Atlanta Track Club planning $100 million indoor facility to be built intown

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Track Club is planning to build an indoor track facility in the city, according to 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the facility would cost about $100 million, paid for by a mix of corporate philanthropic dollars, new markets tax credits and community donations, according to Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah.

The facility would be about 200,000 square feet, and the organization is still looking for a 6-acre site in the city to build on. Kenah said he wanted it to be in close proximity to Downtown, the BeltLine and public transportation.