'The Hall on Ashford Lane' leaves staff jobless and unpaid in Dunwoody

"The Hall on Ashford Lane" in Dunwoody was open barely six weeks before the owner shut it down, owing employees their final paychecks.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. — What was supposed to be an elegant dining experience in Dunwoody quickly turned into a nightmare for employees at "The Hall on Ashford Lane" after the owner closed up, 6 weeks after the opening, leaving employees without jobs or pay.

The restaurant's owner, Jamal Wilson, promised a unique culinary adventure with nine separate restaurants, each boasting its own chef, all under one roof- an upscale food hall. Diners could pick and choose dishes from various chefs' creations listed on a single menu.

However, after only six weeks of operation, the dream collapsed. The sudden closure left employees without their paychecks, forcing them to scramble to make ends meet.

Jahmaris Nesbitt, one of the employees, recalled how management assured them their jobs were secure during a meeting, but soon after, the business closed its doors without warning.

"We were met with a 4x12 paper on the door that said, 'This business is closed until further notice,'" Nesbitt said.

Wilson repeatedly promised to pay his former employees, but days turned into weeks with no sign of payment. Over fifty employees, including Nesbitt, now face eviction and financial hardship.

The situation has shed light on questionable management practices. Nesbitt disclosed that many employees lacked proper training.

“We were showed by the executive chef only once how to make each recipe,” she said. “We were told to take a picture of it, and then we were told to share the picture with other employees to show them how it was supposed to turn out.”

And Nesbitt said vital kitchen supplies were often missing, leading to awkward interactions with customers when employees didn't have the ingredients they needed to serve the customers the items they ordered from the menu.

Nesbitt has a new job now but said she's starting it in a financial hole, burdened with her new debts that continue to grow - because Jamal Wilson hasn’t paid her.

Another local business owner and mother of three, though saddened by the outcomes of those impacted, is feeling validated in her decision to turn down a deal from Wilson. Teresa Acosta said prior to the food hall's opening, Wilson organized a contest to select a chef for one of the 9 restaurants, and she won the contest.

The contract Wilson offered her, she said, required a $40,000 upfront investment and monthly rent of $16,000. Also, all income from drink sales would go directly to Wilson, making it financially unsustainable for Acosta.

“I was not going to be able to break even unless I made $2 million a year in revenue, and I just could not risk it," she said.

And as it turns out, Acosta's catering business is more successful than ever.

"I've got an incredible community around Dunwoody and around Atlanta who have been hiring me to cater for their events," she said. " And it's kept me in business, and it's kept my business growing."

Jahmaris Nesbitt has started an online fundraiser with hopes of helping those impacted.

11Alive reached out to Jamal Wilson to get information on what led to the business closure and if and when he plans to pay his employees their wages.

Amidst these distressing circumstances, the community rallies behind Nesbitt and others, providing support during their hardships. The saga of "The Hall on Ashford Lane" stands as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by the restaurant industry and the importance of ethical business practices.