GSU stadium, formerly Turner Field, getting new name

Georgia State reached a $21M stadium naming-rights deal with Atlanta credit union

ATLANTA — The stadium formerly known as Turner Field is getting a new name, according to a report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Georgia State University has signed a stadium naming-rights deal with Center Parc Credit Union.

GSU, a Sun Belt Conference school, has agreed to a 15-year deal worth $21.5 million with the organization that operates under Atlanta Postal Credit Union, making it one of the richest naming rights deals outside of Power Five conferences, according to Sports Business Journal.

The deal is expected to be approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents next week. The new home of the Panthers will then be called Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.